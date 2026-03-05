Thunder, Jr C Pens set to renew acquaintances in round two playoff series

Duncan MacMullin of the Pens tries to get his stick with the puck around the outstretched pad of the Storm goalie during game action in Lantz. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins and Eastern Shore Thunder are set to renew old acquaintances as the two squads square off in round two.

East Hants, led by Nathan Langille, Sam Rogers, Garret MacLean, Ethan Hines, and Gabe Rendell and Nolan McLauchlan in net, will host game one in the best-of-seven series on Saturday night March 7.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Game two is set for March 8 in Eastern Shore at the Community Centre at 12 p.m.

The third game is back in Lantz with it set to start at 7 p.m.

It will be played on Friday March 13.

The Jr C Pens schedule for round two. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Game four and five will both be hosted by the Thunder due to ice availability.

The fourth game is set for Sunday March 14 with puck drop at the Eastern Shore Community Centre set for 8:30 p.m.

Game five, if necessary, will be March 21 at 8 p.m.

Game six, if necessary, will be back at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

It is set to start at 5 p.m.

The time, location, and date for game seven will be announced at a later date.