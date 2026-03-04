Gilby set to take green flag in “Hunt for the Bear” at Alabama 200

Gage Gilby comes out of turn four at Oyster Bed Speedway. (JT Racing photo)

ENFIELD: A young race car driver from East Hants will again be hitting the track south of the border.

This Saturday night at the Alabama 200, Gage Gilby will take the green flag in the no. 25G CKLG Elevator-Supplement King – Wolfville sponsored hot rod.

He was the 19th entry for the race as of Feb. 27, according to the tracks’ Facebook page.

The green flag for the “Hunt for the Bear” at Montgomery Motor Speedway in Montgomery, AL. is set to see race action start at 6 p.m. Alabama time (Central time). The Alabama 200 is the last event on the card.

Racing action can be seen on RacingAmerica livestream online at: https://www.racingamerica.tv

The Alabama 200 weekend schedule. (Submitted)