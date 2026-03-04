The Laker News

Sports

Gilby set to take green flag in “Hunt for the Bear” at Alabama 200

ByPat Healey

Mar 4, 2026 #Alabama 200, #Enfield, #Gage Gilby, #Gilby Motorsports, #Maritime Pro Stock Tour, #RacingAmerica
Gage Gilby comes out of turn four at Oyster Bed Speedway. (JT Racing photo)

ENFIELD: A young race car driver from East Hants will again be hitting the track south of the border.

This Saturday night at the Alabama 200, Gage Gilby will take the green flag in the no. 25G CKLG Elevator-Supplement King – Wolfville sponsored hot rod.

He was the 19th entry for the race as of Feb. 27, according to the tracks’ Facebook page.

The green flag for the “Hunt for the Bear” at Montgomery Motor Speedway in Montgomery, AL. is set to see race action start at 6 p.m. Alabama time (Central time). The Alabama 200 is the last event on the card.

Racing action can be seen on RacingAmerica livestream online at: https://www.racingamerica.tv

The Alabama 200 weekend schedule. (Submitted)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Sports

Jr B Pens, Lumberjacks renew rivalry in NSJHL quarterfinal series; Game 2 in Lantz Friday

Mar 4, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

PHOTOS: U17 Fury girls volleyball host tournament fundraiser; U13 girls played

Mar 2, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured Sports

Braeden Bannister U7 Jamboree a huge success, organizers say; Angie Bannister recognized for community support by EHMHA

Mar 1, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Lantz man facing charges of assault with a weapon, robbery, uttering threats

March 4, 2026 Pat Healey
News

NS NDP: Houston government cuts harm Nova Scotia families

March 4, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Province announces eligibility for Order of Nova Scotia expands

March 4, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Gilby set to take green flag in “Hunt for the Bear” at Alabama 200

March 4, 2026 Pat Healey