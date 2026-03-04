Jr B Pens, Lumberjacks renew rivalry in NSJHL quarterfinal series; Game 2 in Lantz Friday

(Healey photo)

LANTZ: The quarterfinal series schedule for the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins and South Shore Lumberjacks is out.

Game one in the best-of-seven series took place March 1 in Lunenburg County, with the Jacks taking a hard fought 2-1 victory.

Game two in the series goes Friday night March 6 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

The third game is the next night as the two teams head down the highway back to the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Game four is back in Lantz at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex on Monday night March 9. Game time is set for 8 p.m.

Game five, if necessary, will be Friday March 13 at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre.

Puckd rop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The teams will battle in Game six, if necessary, 24 hours later up in Lantz.

Game time at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportspelx in Lantz is set for 8 p.m.

Game seven, if necessary, will be March 15 at 3 p.m. at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre.