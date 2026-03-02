PHOTOS: U17 Fury girls volleyball host tournament fundraiser; U13 girls played

Sadie Rideout hits the ball back during a game at the U13 Fury volleyball tournament. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The U17 Fury volleyball girls hosted a fundraising tournament on Saturday in Fall River.

The tournament featured a variety of league teams, including the Fury’s own U13 girls squad.

Funds from the tournament will be used to help the U17 girls get to national championships in Calgary, Alta. later this year.

This tournament fundraiser was held at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River.

The Laker News stopped in during the U13 girls game against the Blazing Eagles. Fury won the game in three sets.

Other teams competing included: DVC Hynes; Tide Red; Armview Storm in Pool A; Pool B had DVC Warwick; Tide White; and Fundy Waves.

Joining Fury U13 and Blazing Eagles in the third and final pool, Pool C, was Wizards.

(Name spellings in the photos is from the roster that was supplied to us by the team.)

Blake MacKenzie (8) and teammate Maizie Brynn White (18) watch the ball after MacKenzie had hit in during a serve. (Healey photo)

A Blazing Eagles player gets her hands on the ball as Fury players Jayda Gallant (11) and no. 7 Rachel Weatherhead ready for the return if it comes their way. (Healey photo)

The Fury U13 girls are ready for the serve from the Blazing Eagles. (Healey photo)

Raelene Allison (13) stretches her arms up as she sets the ball up for it to be hit during the game. Looking on are Sadie Rideout and an unidentified teammate. (Healey photo)

The serve is returned by a Fury player. (Healey photo)

No. 8 Blake MacKenzie of the Fury hits the ball back hard with her hands during the game against the Blazing Eagles. (Healey photo)