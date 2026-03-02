PHOTOS: U17 Fury girls volleyball host tournament fundraiser; U13 girls played

FALL RIVER: The U17 Fury volleyball girls hosted a fundraising tournament on Saturday in Fall River.
The tournament featured a variety of league teams, including the Fury’s own U13 girls squad.
Funds from the tournament will be used to help the U17 girls get to national championships in Calgary, Alta. later this year.
This tournament fundraiser was held at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River.
The Laker News stopped in during the U13 girls game against the Blazing Eagles. Fury won the game in three sets.
Other teams competing included: DVC Hynes; Tide Red; Armview Storm in Pool A; Pool B had DVC Warwick; Tide White; and Fundy Waves.
Joining Fury U13 and Blazing Eagles in the third and final pool, Pool C, was Wizards.
(Name spellings in the photos is from the roster that was supplied to us by the team.)
