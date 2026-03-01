Braeden Bannister U7 Jamboree a huge success, organizers say; Angie Bannister recognized for community support by EHMHA

The puck is fired at the net by an EHMHA player as an opposing player sprawls on the ice nearby. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Minor Hockey Association welcomed more than 40 teams and 1,000 players and spectators to the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz this weekend for the Braeden Bannister U7 Jamboree.

It was a celebration of grassroots hockey and community spirit.

The two-day tournament brought young players together from across the region, with organizers crediting months of planning and the work of about 30 volunteers for its success.

“We’re surprised at how well it’s going,” said organizer Heidi Penton in an interview with The Laker News during the event.

“We had a lot of organization going into this, and it looks like everyone’s having a lot of fun.

“Considering there’s probably over 1,000 people coming here this weekend, I think things are going okay.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Checking to make sure the puck is coming for his stick. (Healey photo)

Planning for the jamboree began back in November, with more than 20 sponsors supporting the event.

Volunteers worked behind the scenes managing social media, organizing supplies late into the night, and returning early in the morning to ensure everything ran smoothly.

“We’ve had volunteers anywhere from behind the scenes running our Facebook page to being here at 10:30 last night sorting boxes and Gatorade, and we were all here at 6:30 this morning,” Penton said.

“It wouldn’t be possible without them.”

The tournament also serves as a fundraiser for the Braeden Bannister Memorial initiative, which operates year-round.

The group provides sponsorships for minor hockey and baseball players, awards scholarships to youth pursuing post-secondary education, and supports families in need during the holidays.

“They give tens of thousands of dollars a year back to the community,” Penton said, noting a 50/50 draw was also held, with half the proceeds going toward next year’s tournament.

The Laker News stopped by Saturday morning for the Goal Minors and the Hat Trick Heroes games to start the weekend tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Jersey presentation honours Angie Bannister

A special moment took place Sunday in the main lobby of the Sportsplex, where the association recognized Angie Bannister for her continued support of community organizations in East Hants.

She was presented with a commemorative jersey in front of family, friends, and tournament participants.

During the presentation, it was noted that Bannister has become a pillar within the community through her volunteer efforts, sponsorship initiatives, and scholarship programs

“She lives and breathes community engagement and embodies what it means to give back,” it was shared by Evan Taylor during the ceremony.

The Bannister family was described as “beyond grateful” for the recognition, with the association saying it was honoured to celebrate their ongoing commitment to youth and sport in East Hants

“It means the world to me,” said Angie about the recognition and jersey presentation.

EHMHA recognized Angie Bannister for her giving back to the community through the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

These three chat about their favourite morning TV show. (Healey photo)

For organizers, the jamboree was about more than just hockey.

“It’s important to give recognition to the Bannister family and bring that community spirit back to East Hants,” Penton said.

With strong turnout and widespread support, organizers are already looking ahead to making next year’s event even bigger.

Carrying the puck around the net (Healey photo)

Celebrating a goal. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

An EHMHA tries to keep control of the puck while being hounded by an opposing player. (Healey photo)

Skating up the ice with the puck. (Healey photo)

Action at the U7 Jamboree. (Healey photo)