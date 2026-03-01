The Laker News

Five different goalscorers, solid goaltending key Senior Penguins game one win

ByPat Healey

The puck goes in the net as East Hants Penguin Ryan Daley watches on. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Five different goalscorers found the back of the net as the East Hants Senior Penguins took a 1-0 series lead in the Hollingsworth Cup playoff best-of-seven.

The game was the first in their series against Pictou County and capped off a busy day at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Pictou County spoiled the shutout bid by goalie Bryan Gillis scoring two goals late in the third period to make the final 5-2.

Game two in the series was set for Sunday afternoon in Pictou County.

The puck is loose as Penguin players are tied up by Pictou players in front of the net. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)

Cedriv Ralph, Riley Spears, Andrew Shewfelt, Makail Parker, and Regan Spears each scored once for the victors.

Assists were credited to Cameron Pound with a pair.

Single helpers came off the sticks of Shewfelt, Riley Spears, Jimmy Scullion, Bryan Gillis, Tyler Noseworthy, Alex Roode, Taylor Burke, and Connor Rogers.

Gillis stopped 16 of 18 pucks sent his way for the goaltending win.

(Healey photo)
A Penguin carries the puck up the ice. (Healey photo)

By Pat Healey

