Two goal gamers: Three Jr B Penguins score twice to power mini series clinching victory

Chris Caissie of the Pens fires the puck past the Brookfield goalie for a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Three different players had two goals apiece as the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins eliminated rival Brookfield Elks from the NSJHL playoffs.

In game four of the best-of-five mini series, East Hants took it 3-1 with an 8-2 thumping of Brookfield.

The Pens will now face South Shore Lumberjacks. The schedule for this series has not yet been announced.

Chris Caissie led the way with two goals, chipping in with three helpers.

Also adding two markers were Finley Diab and captain Noah Comeau.

An East Hants Penguin carries the puck forward to the Brookfield Elks zone. (Healey photo)

East Hants Penguin Logan Durno and a Brookfield Elk battle along the boards for the puck. (Healey photo)

Connor Stewart and Thomas Panopalis each had one goal

Diab, Aiden Nicholson, Finn Morris, all had two assists each for the Penguins.

Single helpers came off the sticks of Stewart; Nik Xidos; Braedy Kirton; and goalie Colby Brown.

Brown turned aside30 of 31 pucks through 40 minutes for the goaltending win. Fintan Boudreau came on in the third peirod to stop 14 of 15 pucks.

Loghan Wallace had the start in goal for the Elks, stopping 33 of 36 shots before leaving the game due to an apparent injury.

Caleb Oulton mopped up in between the pipes, facing 17 pucks and allowing five goals.

(Healey photo)

Chris Caissie of the Pens prepares to accept the pass and wire it home. (Healey photo)