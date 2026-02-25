Xidos scores twice, Jr B Pens earn shutout road win over Elks in game three

A Penguins skates around a Brookfield defender. (Healey photo)

BROOKFIELD: Nik Xidos scored twice and the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins used a three goal second period en route to a shutout win over the Brookfield Elks on Tuesday night.

Game three in the best-of-five NSJHL mini series was played at the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex in Brookfield.

With the win, the Pens now are a win away from advancing to the next round in the playoffs.

Game four in the series, where East Hants can send the Elks and their players golfing, is on Friday night Feb. 27 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

In Brookfield, four other Penguins scored single tallies to complement Xidos two goal night.

Hayden Tamm; Logan Durno; Jayson Hanson; and Noah MacCallum-Stokes each scored one goal apiece.

Assists went to Hanson and Braedy Kirton with two each.

Single helpers came from Aiden Nicholson; Chris Caissie; Thomas Panopalis; Nick Morin; and Connor Stewart.

Colby Brown turned away all 24 shots he faced to earn the shutout victory between the pipes for East Hants.

Loghan Wallace stopped 32 of 38 pucks the Pens fired at him in the Elks crease.