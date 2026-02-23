Quarterfinal series set to resume between Jr B Pens, Elks Tuesday night

A Brookfield Elk checks an East Hants Penguin who has a handle on the puck next to the goal net during game one play. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: After the nor’easter forced the postponement Monday of the best-of-five quarterfinal series between the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins and Brookfield Elks, the NSJHL series will resume on Tuesday night.

Both teams will take to the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex in Brookfield for Game three. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

The series is tied 1-1 after each team won on home ice to start the series.

The fourth game will now be back in Lantz on Friday night Feb. 27.

Game time at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex is 7:30 p.m.

If the Pens win Game three in Brookfield, they will have the opportunity tow rap up the series on home ice in game four.

Game five, if necessary, will be played at a date and time to be announced.