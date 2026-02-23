The Laker News

Sports

Figure skating team announced for 2026 ISU Figure Skating worlds

ByPat Healey

Feb 23, 2026 #Canada, #Czech Republic, #figure skating, #ISU Figure Skating World Championships, #Madeline Schizas, #Piper Giilles, #Skate Canada, #Stephen Gogolev
Photo credit: Danielle Earl / Skate Canada

OTTAWA, ONT.: Following the conclusion of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, where Canadian skaters set new personal best scores, Skate Canada has named its team for the upcoming ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

The championships will be held in Prague, Czechia from March 24-29, 2026.  

The team will be comprised of twelve seasoned athletes, representing the country in women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance.

This event marks the end of a fantastic season that saw senior figure skaters take home close to 25 international medals.  

Skate Canada has a robust selection criterion for each ISU Championships to undertake the selection of athletes and teams who will represent Canada at these events.

Skate Canada’s selection criteria for ISU Championships can be found on skatecanada.ca.

TEAM CANADA

Name | Age | Hometown | Coach

Women
Madeline Schizas | 23 | Oakville, Ont. | Nancy Lemaire


Men
Stephen Gogolev | 21 | Toronto, Ont. | Lee Barkell  

Pairs
Kelly Ann Laurin | 20 | St-Jérôme, Que. & Loucas Éthier | 25 | Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby, Que. | Stéphanie Valois  
Lia Pereira | 21 | Milton, Ont. & Trennt Michaud | 29 | Trenton, Ont. | Alison Purkiss

Ice Dance

Piper Gilles | 34 | Toronto, Ont. & Paul Poirier | 34 | Unionville, Ont. | Carol Lane & Juris Razgulajevs  
Marjorie Lajoie | 25 | Boucherville, Que. & Zachary Lagha | 26 | Saint-Hubert, Que. | Marie-France Dubreuil

Marie-Jade Lauriault | 29 | Ste-Anne-Des-Plaines, Que. & Romain Le Gac | 30 | Laval, Que. | Scott Moir & Cara Moir

