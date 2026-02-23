Figure skating team announced for 2026 ISU Figure Skating worlds

OTTAWA, ONT.: Following the conclusion of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, where Canadian skaters set new personal best scores, Skate Canada has named its team for the upcoming ISU World Figure Skating Championships.
The championships will be held in Prague, Czechia from March 24-29, 2026.
The team will be comprised of twelve seasoned athletes, representing the country in women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance.
This event marks the end of a fantastic season that saw senior figure skaters take home close to 25 international medals.
Skate Canada has a robust selection criterion for each ISU Championships to undertake the selection of athletes and teams who will represent Canada at these events.
TEAM CANADA
Name | Age | Hometown | Coach
Women
Madeline Schizas | 23 | Oakville, Ont. | Nancy Lemaire
Men
Stephen Gogolev | 21 | Toronto, Ont. | Lee Barkell
Pairs
Kelly Ann Laurin | 20 | St-Jérôme, Que. & Loucas Éthier | 25 | Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby, Que. | Stéphanie Valois
Lia Pereira | 21 | Milton, Ont. & Trennt Michaud | 29 | Trenton, Ont. | Alison Purkiss
Ice Dance
Piper Gilles | 34 | Toronto, Ont. & Paul Poirier | 34 | Unionville, Ont. | Carol Lane & Juris Razgulajevs
Marjorie Lajoie | 25 | Boucherville, Que. & Zachary Lagha | 26 | Saint-Hubert, Que. | Marie-France Dubreuil
Marie-Jade Lauriault | 29 | Ste-Anne-Des-Plaines, Que. & Romain Le Gac | 30 | Laval, Que. | Scott Moir & Cara Moir