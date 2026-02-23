Figure skating team announced for 2026 ISU Figure Skating worlds

Photo credit: Danielle Earl / Skate Canada

OTTAWA, ONT.: Following the conclusion of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, where Canadian skaters set new personal best scores, Skate Canada has named its team for the upcoming ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

The championships will be held in Prague, Czechia from March 24-29, 2026.

The team will be comprised of twelve seasoned athletes, representing the country in women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance.

This event marks the end of a fantastic season that saw senior figure skaters take home close to 25 international medals.

Skate Canada has a robust selection criterion for each ISU Championships to undertake the selection of athletes and teams who will represent Canada at these events.

TEAM CANADA

Name | Age | Hometown | Coach

Women

Madeline Schizas | 23 | Oakville, Ont. | Nancy Lemaire



Men

Stephen Gogolev | 21 | Toronto, Ont. | Lee Barkell



Pairs

Kelly Ann Laurin | 20 | St-Jérôme, Que. & Loucas Éthier | 25 | Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby, Que. | Stéphanie Valois

Lia Pereira | 21 | Milton, Ont. & Trennt Michaud | 29 | Trenton, Ont. | Alison Purkiss



Ice Dance

Piper Gilles | 34 | Toronto, Ont. & Paul Poirier | 34 | Unionville, Ont. | Carol Lane & Juris Razgulajevs

Marjorie Lajoie | 25 | Boucherville, Que. & Zachary Lagha | 26 | Saint-Hubert, Que. | Marie-France Dubreuil

Marie-Jade Lauriault | 29 | Ste-Anne-Des-Plaines, Que. & Romain Le Gac | 30 | Laval, Que. | Scott Moir & Cara Moir