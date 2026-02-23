JR C Pens one win away from advancing to next round in playoffs

The Pens celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ/BARRINGTON: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins exploded for offence on the weekend.

Now they sit one win away from advancing after back-to-back victories over the South West Storm in their best-of-five playoff series.

The Penguins claimed a decisive 7-3 win on home ice before following it up with a strong 5-3 road performance.

That has allowed the N.S. JR C Hockey League team to grab a 2-0 series edge.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Game 1, the Storm struck first with the opening two goals, quieting the crowd at the Keith Miller Arena early.

But that only woke up the Penguins.

East Hants responded with five straight goals and never looked back, skating to a 7-3 victory to open the series.

Ethan Hines led the offensive charge with two goals and an assist.

Single tallies came from Garrett MacLean, Jack Miller, Duncan MacMullin, Dylan Rafuse, and Nathan Langille in a balanced scoring attack.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sam Rogers piled up three assists, while MacLean and Rafuse each chipped in two helpers.

Singles were credited to MacMullin, Langille, Hines, and Cam Fisher.

Between the pipes, Nolan McLauchlan was steady, turning aside 30 of 33 shots to secure the win after the early Storm surge.

The Penguins kept rolling in Barrington in game two.

Sam Rogers put together a dominant four-point performance with two goals and two assists to pace the offence in a 5-3 win.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Garrett MacLean, Dylan Rafuse, and Ethan Hines also scored for East Hants.

Rafuse added two assists for a three-point outing, while singles went to Jack Miller, MacLean, and Gabe Rendell.

Rendell was sharp in goal, stopping 25 of 28 shots as the Penguins weathered Storm pressure to close out the road victory.

Game 3 shifts back to Lantz on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m., where the Penguins will look to finish the job and advance to the next round.