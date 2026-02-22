Jr. B Penguins, Elks split first two quarterfinal games in mini series

Aiden Nicholson of the Pens breaks in on the Brookfield net but is robbed by the quick left pad of the goalie on this scoring opportunity. (Healey photo)

BROOKFIELD: After two games, the series is even between the East Hants Bitar’s Ristoarnte Penguins and Brookfield Elks.

The best-of-five NSJHL Fred Fox division quarterfinal got started Friday night.

Game one was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

If the game, a 10-2 dominating win by East Hants, was any indication fans may have left feeling it would be an easy three game sweep for the Pens.

However, the Elks came out stronger and better Saturday earning a 5-3 win to even the series, meaning there will be at least four games.

At the Igloo as they call it on Friday night, Chris Caissie scored a hat trick and added three helpers to power the Pens.

The other seven goals were all single tallies. They came off the sticks of Connor Stewart; Cayden MacKeigan; Finley Diab; Jake O’Connor; Braedy Kirton; Nik Xidos; and Jayson Hanson.

Assists were credited to Aiden Nicholson with five helpers, while Stewart had three.

Noah Comeau and Noah Maccallum-Stokes each had two helpers apiece, while MacKeigan; Diab; Affiliate Player Karter Bain; Nick Morin; and Jake Sanford all had one assist each.

Colby Brown turned aside 28 of 30 pucks for the goaltending victory.

East Hants sent Brookfield starter Loghan Wallace to the showers after four goals on nine shots in 8:23 of play. Caleb Oulton mopped up, allowing six goals on 33 shots in the rest of the game.

The Pens celebrate a game one goal in Lantz. (Healey photo)

A Penguins skates around a Brookfield defender. (Healey photo)

Saturday afternoon in Brookfield at Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex, the Elks got out to a 2-0 after two periods and scored three more in the final stanza for the 5-3 victory.

Loghan Wallace turned the page on the awful outing a night before as he stopped 34 of 37 pucks in leading the way for the Elks to the game two win.

Cale McClellan and Will Stewart provided the offensive power for Brookfield.

East Hants markers were notched by Connor Stewart; Nick Morin; and Jacob Sanford.

Assists were credited to Noah Comeau with a pair, while Morin; and Nik Xidos had one each.

Fintan Boudreau suffered the goaltending loss between the pipes for East Hants.

Game three is scheduled for Monday night Feb. 23 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. (watch the Pens FB page for updates as due to weather coming this may get postponed.)

A Brookfield Elk checks an East Hants Penguin who has a handle on the puck next to the goal net during game one play. (Healey photo)

The puck bounces away from the Brookfield net with a Penguin parked in front. (Healey photo)