The Laker News

Sports

U11 A Flyers win SEDMHA minor hockey division championship banner

ByPat Healey

Mar 30, 2026 #hockey, #Lower Sackville, #Sackville Flyers, #Sackville Minor Hockey, #SEDMHA
Sackville Flyers won the U11 division at the SEDMHA hockey tournament. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville U11A Flyers have brought home the SEDMHA Tournament banner in the Accord Division.

The Kevin Copley-coached Flyers worked hard throughout the full weekend, putting in the effort which was seen in their determination from the moment the puck dropped.

The team stuck to their game plan supporting each other, and showing what true teamwork looks like.

In the championship final, Mason MacLean scored the game winner with 4:34 left in the second period for the 3-2 win.

Max Mueller and Aidan Kincade also had the Flyers goals.

Andrew Abbey was strong in net for the goaltending win.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

Jr C Pens trail Admirals 2-0 heading to game three in championship final

Mar 30, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Weekend wins even Hollingsworth Cup series for Senior Penguins

Mar 29, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Jackman, Saunders carry Kings Hockey to U16 AAA provincial championship

Mar 29, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

From the Cruiser – March 27, 2026

March 30, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Fun, fun, fun at the Easter Eggstravaganza at the Sportsplex

March 30, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

U11 A Flyers win SEDMHA minor hockey division championship banner

March 30, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Jr C Pens trail Admirals 2-0 heading to game three in championship final

March 30, 2026 Pat Healey