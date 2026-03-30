U11 A Flyers win SEDMHA minor hockey division championship banner

Sackville Flyers won the U11 division at the SEDMHA hockey tournament. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville U11A Flyers have brought home the SEDMHA Tournament banner in the Accord Division.

The Kevin Copley-coached Flyers worked hard throughout the full weekend, putting in the effort which was seen in their determination from the moment the puck dropped.

The team stuck to their game plan supporting each other, and showing what true teamwork looks like.

In the championship final, Mason MacLean scored the game winner with 4:34 left in the second period for the 3-2 win.

Max Mueller and Aidan Kincade also had the Flyers goals.

Andrew Abbey was strong in net for the goaltending win.