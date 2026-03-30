Jr C Pens trail Admirals 2-0 heading to game three in championship final

East Hants' Sam Rogers barrels towards the puck and the ref has nowhere to go but to try to jump up to avoid being in the way of the Pens captain getting the puck. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins will look to use the next few days to regroup for game three in their best-of-seven N.S. Jr C championship league final after losing the opening two games.

The Pens fell on home ice on Saturday night 5-3, before heading to the Valley and falling 3-1 to the Admirals.

Both games were very chippy with calls that should have been penalties going uncalled by the game’s officials, including a couple in Lantz that were very dangerous.

The two final combatants were one and two in the league standings when the regular season ended.

On paper, East Hants was the better squad standings wise finishing 11 points (and seven wins) better than the Admirals.

The linesman separate two players who were just making post-game dinner plans. (Healey photo)

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The Admirals look to put the Pens on the edge of being swept in the final in game three at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex on Friday April 3.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Game four is at the Credit Union Centre in Kingston area on April 4. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

A player raises his arms after scoring for East Hants. (Healey photo)

In Lantz on Saturday night, the Admirals scored four goals in the final period to erase a deficit and pick up the 5-3 victory.

For East Hants, Jacob Edwards; Dylan Rafuse; and Sam Rogers scored the tallies.

Assists went to Nathan Langille; Garrett MacLean; Braden Martin; Connor Lloyd; and Cam Fisher.

Gabe Rendell stopped 25 of 29 pucks in being tagged with the loss.

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In the Valley on Saturday afternoon, the Pens had a 1-0 lead until the third when the Admirals used the man advantage to rally and win 3-1.

Connor Lloyd had the lone goal for the Penguins.

Assists went to Sam Rogers and Garrett MacLean.

Gabe Rendell suffered the loss turning away 32 of 34 pucks sent his way.

Battle along the boards. (Healey photo)