Weekend wins even Hollingsworth Cup series for Senior Penguins

A Penguin comes at the Truro net for a scoring chance on Friday night. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A pair of weekend wins by the East Hants Senior Penguins have made the Hollingsworth Cup best-of-seven championship final a new series.

Entering the weekend the Truro Bearcats had a 2-0 lead, but following wins at home in Lantz Friday night and on the road in Truro on Sunday it is now a best-of-three with the series all squared at 2-2.

Game five is set for Tuesday night March 31 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex at 7 p.m. Game six is on April 5 in Truro at 6 p.m.

In Truro on Sunday, it was the Taylor Burke and Cedric Ralph show as East Hants doubled up the home side at Colchester Legion Stadium 4-2.

On Friday night in Lantz, it was all East Hants in the 7-1 victory before a standing room only crowd at the Sportsplex.

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At the Stadium, Burke and Ralph each scored twice for the Pens. Burke’s first goal was on the power-play

East Hants used a two goal third period en route to the win.

Regan Spears picked up three helpers for East Hants, while Burke chipped in with two assists.

Jimmy Scullion had one assist for the Pens.

Bryan Gillis turned away 29 of 31 pucks in the win.

East Hants sent 33 shots at Truro’s Matt Welsh, who stopped 29 of them.

Tickets are on sale now for the game Tuesday.

They’re available at: https://www.showpass.com/east-hants-penguins-2025-2026/