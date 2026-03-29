From the Firehouse – Feb/March 2026 calls

A firefighters helmet sits on a fire truck. (Healey photo)

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MILFORD: Here is a look at some of the calls in February and March 2026 for local volunteer fire departments.

The following calls are the ones that were submitted to us at The Laker News that we could find in our email inbox.

MARCH

Kenentcook fire responded to four calls in February, led by two commercial alarm activations.

Firefighters also attended to one chimney fire and one medical call.

For Indian Brook fire, they had 10 calls led by five mutual aid requests to Shubie fire all for motor vehicle collisions.

The department also attended to two suspicious odour calls; one medial; and one mutual aid call to Stewiacke fire for a structure fire.

Milford Fire attended to 14 calls in February.

Out of these calls, nine were for Mutual Aid within East Hants. The calls consisted of 11 Motor Vehicle Collisions (nine being Highway 102); a Structure Fire; an Investigation of Smoke; and a Lift Assist to EHS.

The below calls are from January as submitted in early February.

Elmsdale fire attended to 16 calls, led by five medical assists.

They also heard their pagers tone for four structure fire calls; three alarm activations; two MVC 102-South; one mvc; and one brush fire.

For Enfield Fire, they heard the “sound of their people” 18 times in January.

The total was led by five alarm activations and four mutual aid request to neighbouring departments.

Firefighters also responded to three motor vehicle collisions; three fire investigations; two medical assists; and one structure fire.

Uniacke & District Fire had 29 calls in January, led by 16 medical assist.

They also attended to six motor vehicle collisions; two mutual aid requests; two other calls; one fire investigation; one alarm activation; and one car fire.

Indian Brook fire had seven calls for the month of January, all mutual aid responses.

There were five mutual aid requests to Shubie fire

They had one commercial fire alarm activation and one possible structure fire (outdoor debris on fire).

For Nine Mile River fire, they heard their tones seven times in January.

That tally saw them respond three times for mutual aid requests; three MVC’s; and one medical assist.

Shubenacadie Fire responded to 13 calls, led by six MVC’s.

They also attended one grass fire; one structure fire; one electrical fire; and mutual aid calls to Milford for one dumpster fire; and two MVC’s; and to Maitland fire for one MVC.

Milford Fire had received 14 Calls in January.

Out of these calls, 12 were for Mutual Aid to assist our neighbouring communities. The calls consisted of 10 Motor Vehicle Collision; a Structure Fire; a Fire Alarm; a Chimney Fire; and a call for Garbage that was burning.

For Public Safety: reminder, if you come across a pile of Garbage dumped in a secluded and it is on fire, please call 911 and do not try to put it out with your feet. A garbage pile, which the RCMP and Milford Fire responded to, had several needles and drug paraphernalia within it.

Kennetcook fire responded to 11 calls for assistance in January, led by three power line calls. There were also two medical assists; one ATV collision; one Electrical; One MVC; one chimney fire; one structure fire; and one lift assist.