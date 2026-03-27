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Kentville man faces mischief charge after domestic disturbance call in Lantz

ByPat Healey

Mar 27, 2026 #assault, #drugs, #East Hants, #Kentville, #knife, #Lantz, #mischief, #RCMP
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A 45-year-old Kentville man has been charged following a disturbance in Lantz that RCMP responded to.

Const. Kevin MacDermid, with East Hants RCMP, said police received a report of an assault/domestic disturbance in Lantz.

“Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect and deescalate the situation,” said Const. MacDermid.

He said officers were able to conduct thoroughly investigate the claims and determined that no assault had occurred.

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Const. MacDermid said the man had damaged the victim’s property.

The 35 year old male from Kentville was charged with one count of Mischief.

“Police also seized a knife and suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia from the scene,” Const. MacDermid said.

File # 2026351018

By Pat Healey

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