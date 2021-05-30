SIOUX CITY, IOWA: An East Hants hockey player has heard his name called in the U.S. Hockey League’s Phase II draft.

Duncan Ramsay, who has suited up this past season with Kimball Union Academy, a U.S. High School Prep team, was selected by the Sioux City Musketeers.

The Musketeers drafted Ramsay, of Belnan, with the 145th overall pick in the Phase II Draft.

With Kimball Union, Ramsay had eight assists in six games according to Elite Prospects.

The team has a lengthy track of winning, having captured the Clark Cup three times (1982; 1986; and 2002); and the Anderson Cup three times (1982; 1986; 2017).

Ramsay was selected in the 2020 QMJHL Draft by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the fourth round.