League of Legends race tour postpones first three events

BEDFORD: Due to travel restrictions and border closures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in Atlantic Canada, the Maritime League of Legends Tour has been forced to postpone their first three races on the 2021 schedule.

With teams, fans and officials hailing from all three Maritime Provinces, based on current travel restrictions, it would be impossible to produce the event members are accustomed to under current circumstances.

With this announcement, the May 22 race at Petty International Raceway, the May 29 race at Scotia Speedworld and the June 5 race at Sydney Speedway will not take place as scheduled.

Maritime League of Legends Tour Executive will work with these venues to find make up dates for their races, if possible, once restrictions lift.

With race tracks beginning to open up and restrictions beginning to loosen across the region, the Maritime League of Legends Tour Board of Directors urges those teams that are able to race to support their local short tracks.

The Tour is looking forward to seeing all of their teams, fans and marketing partners once border restrictions ease and reminds everyone to stay safe and do your part to put this COVID-19 pandemic behind us!

About The Maritime League of Legends: The Maritime League of Legends Association was formed in 2005 by a group of racer’s wanting to grow the Legends Cars division in the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

During their eleven race schedule, the Maritime League of Legends Tour visits six venues throughout Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

For more information on the Maritime League of Legends, please visit www.maritimelegends.ca.