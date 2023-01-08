EAST NOEL: RCMP are investigating a break and enter into a vehicle that occurred on Dec. 22 in rural East Hants.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, spokesman with East Hants RCMP, said police received a call of a break-and-enter into truck trailers located at a business in East Noel.

“The culprit cut the lock to gain entrance and removed supplies,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The trucks were used as storage.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the matter is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).