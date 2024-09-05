ELMSDALE: Police are investigating an incident where a vehicle was damaged while parked in its driveway.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police received a complaint of the vehicle being damaged on Hemlock Drive in Elmsdale.

The incident took place Aug. 26.

He said the vehicle was hit with rocks while parked in its owners driveway.

Const. Burns said an officer made a patrol to examine the dame.

“It appeared the damage was caused by a wither pellet or BB gun rounds,” he said.

There are no suspects at this time.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.