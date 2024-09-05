Gilby, Vaughan, Matthews pick up feature wins on Q104 night

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Friday night’s Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series action saw three familiar names—all who are not regulars this season—find their way to The Tire Man Victory Lane at Scotia Speedworld.

And in the Beginner Bandoleros, it was the runner up in the points standings so far, Addison Veinotte, getting the win.

Gage Gilby returned to the track Aug. 30 for just the second time if memory serves this season to earn the checkered flag in the Strictly Hydraulics Legend division.

The Enfield racer also won his heat race.

Matt Vaughan of Lantz/Bedford/Fletchers Lake got the no. 08 into victory lane in just their second outing of the season.

While it was Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River besting the TOURSEC Mini Stock field for the win.

In the beginner bando feature, Addison Veinotte held off a charge from Brandon McGrath to secure the win and try to cut into Shelby Chisholm’s points lead just a little.

Chisholm came home in fourth place, after getting a heat win earlier in the evening.

Cape Breton’s Jake Campbell drove the no. 38 to a third-place finish.

Sarah Vandeburg of Lower Onslow had the other heat race win in the no. 16.

Unofficial feature results

Blue Nose Pools Beg. Bandolero – 15 laps

1. 11 Addison Veinotte

2. 29 Brandon McGrath

3. 38 Jake Campbell

4. 12 Shelby Chisholm

5. 15 Adlee Lively

Heat 1: 12 Shelby Chisholm

Heat 2: 16 Sarah Vandenburg

In the Legends feature, Gilby showed the field who’s boss in taking the win in a rare appearance as he focuses on his no. 25G on the Maritime Pro Stock Tour.

With the Tour off for a couple weeks, Gilby took time to get the feeling back before the tour’s next race this weekend scheduled for Riverside.

Points leader Ayden Christensen, who has been the one to beat this season in the Scotia Speedworld Legends, was second, while Nathan Langille had an impressive showing bringing the no. 19 home in third.

That finish bested his brother Josh by one spot who came across in fourth in the no. 18.

Chase Livingston of the Amherst area was fifth in the no. 39.

Danny Chisholm in the no. 89 and Aiden MacDonald in the 13 had the other heat race wins.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps

1. 25 Gage Gilby

2. 24 Ayden Christensen

3. 19 Nathan Langille

4. 18 Josh Langille

5. 39 Chase Livingston

Heat 1: 89 Danny Chisholm

Heat 2: 13 Aiden MacDonald

Heat 3: 25 Gage Gilby

The top three in the Mini Stocks are all from the communities that The Laker News covers.

Matthews, who also earned a heat win, got out front pretty quick in the feature and went to the win ahead of Lake Egmont and defending champion Ross Moore.

Fall River’s Steve Matthews was third.

Travis Keefe bested Jason Pickles to the line in the battle for fourth.

Pickles, and David Jollimore had the heat wins next to Matthews.

TOURSEC Mini-Stocks:

1. 99 Dave Matthews

2. 84 Ross Moore

3. 98 Steve Matthews

4. 0 Jason Pickles

5. 45 Travis Keefe

Heat 1: 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 2: 20 David Jollimore

Heat 3: 99 Dave Matthews

In the Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman feature, the AJK 50, that took a little extra longer to complete due to on track fireworks between some drivers, Matt Vaughan was the one to come out on top and place the AEROTEC Engines hot rod in The Tire Man Victory Lane.

Alex Johnson of Oakfield brought the no. 14 Pete’za Perfect machine home in fourth.

Vaughan, Scott O’Neill in the no. 96 and no 92 Pete Miller had the heat race wins.

MARITIME AUTO GLASS Sportsman – AJK 50 laps

1. 08 Matt Vaughan

2. 25 Andrew Lively

3. 51 Dylan Dowe

4. 14 Alex Johnson

5. 62 Sheldon Pemberton

Heat 1: 08 Matt Vaughan

Heat 2: 96 Scott O’Neill

Heat 3: 92 Pete Miller

The OUTLAW Bandoleros were off.

This Friday night is Kiddie Rides & Maritime Auto Glass Night. Green flag at 7 p.m.