East Hants RCMP urging motorists to leave earlier with schools back, be wary on their commute

MILFORD: School is back, and East Hants School Safety Resource Officer, Const. Andrew Ouellette, has some advise for East Hants motorists.

He wants to remind commuters to leave a little earlier in the mornings now that school buses are picking up students.

“Traffic will be a little congested due to school starting,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Ouellette is asking motorists to be aware of the students walking to their bus stops and for parents to ensure their children are walking on the correct side of the road and are looking both ways before crossing the street.

“Getting to school safely is dependent on parents, students and motorists all obeying the law and paying attention while doing so.,” said Const. Ouellette.

He said during the last school year there were a number of incidents where impatient drivers passed stopped school buses.

“It is dangerous, and we will be looking at charging drivers who do this,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

East Hants RCMP will be increasing patrols and radar enforcement this school year.

“We want our children getting to, and from, school safely,” said Const. Ouellette.

“Please drive carefully and obey the posted speed limits.”