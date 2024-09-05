RCMP charge Lower Sackville hardware store employee with 50-plus fraud related incidents

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged a woman with more than 50 fraud related offences that occurred over the past three years.

On August 15, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to the report of fraud involving an employee of a hardware store in Lower Sackville.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that RCMP officers learned that between 2021 and August 2024 the employee forged sick notes and a death certificate to gain paid leave and donations from a fundraiser organized by co-workers following the fictitious death of a loved one.

On August 28, RCMP officers, with assistance from the Street Crime Enforcement Unit of RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, located and arrested the 47-year-old Dartmouth woman outside a home on Joseph Young Street in Dartmouth.

Identification bearing five different names were found on her person, at the time of the arrest.

That same day, a search warrant was executed at the home.

During the search, officers located and seized multiple medical documents, mobile electronic devices, identification cards and an unsecured rifle.

Alissa Kathryn MacGillivary, also known as Alexandra Ryan, of Dartmouth, has been charged with:

Contravention of Storage Regulations (Unsafe storage of a firearm)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Fraud Under $5,000 (16 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (19 counts)

Use or Possession of Forged Documents (20 counts)

False Pretence

She appeared in court and was remanded into custody.

She will return to Dartmouth Provincial Court on Sept. 5.

The investigation remains ongoing.

File#: 24-111120, 18-161240