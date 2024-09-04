New school year begins with historic changes to support learning: Minister Druhan

HALIFAX: This week, more than 135,000 students and 20,000 teachers, principals and staff across Nova Scotia will start their new school year. They will see positive changes designed to create an environment where everyone can focus on what matters most – learning, the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development said.



The province’s first cell phone directive will be in place and, by the end of October, the provincewide Nova Scotia School Lunch Program will launch in 255 schools.

The government has also enhanced the school curriculum and invested further in technology.



“So many great changes that will have a big impact on supporting student well-being are coming to Nova Scotia’s schools this year,” said Becky Druhan.

“Our provincewide cell phone directive is getting rid of what teachers have told us is the biggest distraction in our classrooms.

“At the same time, the Nova Scotia School Lunch Program will make life more affordable for families and fuel kids’ learning by offering nutritious and delicious school lunches.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Students must turn off their personal mobile devices and store them out of sight during instructional time, except in limited situations such as for medical purposes or when junior high and high school teachers allow cell phone use in class for instructional purposes.Throughout October, schools across the province will start offering nutritious, delicious, affordable school lunches.

Families will be able to order online and confidentially choose to pay the full $6.50 cost, part of the cost or nothing at all. This builds on the school lunch, breakfast and snack programs already in place in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Teachers asked for greater focus on core subjects, and Nova Scotia’s new literacy and math strategies will ensure students have a strong foundation in the educational basics.This year, students will have more online course options than ever before with the launch of eight new courses.

Building on last year’s investment in more than 10,000 computers and other devices for schools, the Province is continuing to support students’ access to learning technology through its annual $6-million investment in the EdTech Refresh Plan.



The High Skills Major certificate program in the trades, technology and the arts will expand to five more schools and the first high skills major in health and wellness will be introduced at the newly opened Breton Education Centre in New Waterford.

ADVERTISEMENT:

For students passionate about skilled trades and eager to join the workforce, a new pilot program allows Grade 12 students who meet graduation requirements at the end of the first semester to enter one of two skilled trades programs at Nova Scotia Community College mid-year.



Some of Nova Scotia’s most popular and unique course offerings are also expanding. Eleven schools will now offer Netukulimk 12, which blends Mi’kmaw knowledge and western science using land-based experiences.

Life 11, a recently developed course that teaches the real-life skills students will need after graduation – including financial literacy and critical thinking about career pathways – will expand to nine schools.



Quick Facts:

– the Province announced the new school lunch program as part of Budget 2024-25 with an $18.8-million investment for the 2024-25 school year

– the first day of school for most students is Thursday, September 5