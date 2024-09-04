Waverley’s Kenney ready to hit the road on From Nowhere Tour

WAVERLEY: A musician from Waverley is gearing up to head out on tour.

Singer Mo Kenney will be play across Canada beginning Sept. 6 as part of her From Nowhere Tour.

She will be starting the tour at The Seahorse Tavern in Halifax

Tickets can be purchased here: https://mokenney.com/#tour

The tour is in support of her fifth studio album, From Nowhere. It is due out on Sept. 6 and can be pre-ordered from her website.

Kenney will also be playing in Ontario; New Brunswick; Saskatchewan; Alberta; Quebec; and B.C.

The other tour dates are as follows:

Sept. 14 – Haven Music Hall, Saint John, N.B.

Sept. 16 – Casa Del Popolo in Montreal, Que.

Sept. 17 – The Baby G in Toronto, Ont.

Sept. 18 – The Aeolian Hall in London, Ont.

Sept. 19 – NAC in Ottawa, Ont.

Sept. 20 Warehouse in St. Catharines, Ont.

Sept. 21 0 The Broom Factory in Kingston, Ont.

She will pick up the tour in mid November.

The dates for that part of the tour include:

Nov. 16 – Amigos Saskatoon, Sask.

Nov. 17 – Artesian in Regina, Sask.

Nov. 19 – Ironwood in Calgary, AB.

Nov. 20 – The Aviary Edmonton, Ab.

Nov. 22 Char’s Landing Hall in Port Alberni, B.C.

Nov. 23 Green Auto in Vancouver, B.C.

