WINDSOR JUNCTION/ENFIELD: Gage Gilby of Enfield and Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction are ready for what lays ahead of them.

The two will be hitting the track at Citrus County for U.S. Legends car/INEX racing Winter Nationals this week.

Gilby will be in the Pro division and Christensen in the Young Lion class.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The two have mid-level expectations for the coming week of racing, which begins Feb. 12 and runs through Feb. 16.

We caught up the two of them as they made final preparations for the haul south of the border.

Follow the action at Winter Nationals by tuning to Tim’s Corner Motorsports on Facebook and live action coverage at https://uslegendcars.tv/ .

Here’s a few photos from their interview as snapped by Dagley Media.

Ayden Christensen is interviewed by Pat Healey. 9Dagley Media photo)

The no. 24 of Ayden Christensen. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gage Gilby at the race shop in Enfield:

(Dagley Media photo)