Vigneau Sargeant earns Athlete of the Week nod for Gaiters

LENNOXVILLE, QUE.: A Waverley hockey player’s outstanding performance earned her one of the nods as an Athlete of the Week for her women’s hockey team’s university.

Neleh Vigneau Sargeant, a Lockview High alum who plays with the Bishop’s Gaiters in the RSEQ, was announced as the team’s female athlete of the week.

The nod comes after recording her and the women’s hockey program’s first-ever hat trick during weekend play against Concordia and McGill.

Bishop’s took the games 5-3 and 4-2 to keep their three-game win streak going.

The other athlete of the week was Ambs Mathe (Cegep Montmorency) of the men’s basketball team.

Ambs Mathe (/Cegep Montmorency) played a big role in a tightly-contested loss to the Redbirds on Saturday afternoon.

Mathe has been increasingly important in the paint for the Gaiters over the last few games, grabbing key rebounds on both ends of the floor. He contributed eight points on Saturday, including a momentum-shifting 1-handed dunk that sparked the Gaiters offense.