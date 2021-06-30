Water service temporarily restored; long-term solution being finalized

WINDSOR JUNCTION/FALL RIVER: Water service has been restored to customers impacted by the water main repair work near the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Avenue, Lower Sackville, Halifax Water said in a release late on June 29.

This is a temporary fix as we finalize plans for a more long-term solution that ensures reliable service for our customers.

“We will announce more details in the coming days,” said the release. “As we move towards a solution, we want to thank our impacted customers for their patience, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The release said Halifax Water is committed to a prompt and permanent fix to alleviate these ongoing issues.

As we work towards a permanent solution, we respectfully ask our Halifax Water customers in Lower Sackville, Waverley, Lakeview, Fall River, and Windsor Junction to work with us to manage pressure on the water system.

Halifax Water said Residents in these areas may be asked to voluntarily reduce their non-essential water usage during some parts of this work. Reducing non-essential water use during these key time periods will help ensure that everyone has water when they need it.

On June 29 and June 30, crews will be temporarily restoring the roadway. Outbound lane drops may remain in some sections of Cobequid Road near the Glendale Avenue intersection.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause.

For the safety of work crews and residents, please observe social/physical distancing requirements (2 metres of separation).

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.