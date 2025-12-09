Waverley Road boil water advisory lifted, Halifax Water says

A water pipe is pictured. (Pexels.com photo)

Advisory impacted customers in the communities of Waverley Road, Spider Lake, Montague Road, Keystone Village, Port Wallace, Montebello, Craigwood Estates, and Avenue du Portage

WAVERLEY: Halifax Water is advising customers impacted by the Waverley Road watermain repair that the precautionary boil water advisory issued on Sunday, December 7, has been lifted effective immediately.

The advisory being lifted was announced on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. in a release and posts online by Halifax Water.

This is for approximately 2,000 customers, including those along Waverley Road, Spider Lake, Montague Road, Keystone Village, Port Wallace, Montebello, Craigwood Estates, and Avenue du Portage (see map).

The water will be safe for consumption and use after impacted customers complete the following steps:

· Fridges or other appliances that store water should be flushed for ten minutes.

· Dispose of ice made by an ice maker or ice cube tray during the boil water advisory.

To lift the Boil Water Advisory, Halifax Water has been continuously monitoring the system and has completed sampling as per Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC) and the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) requirements.

Test results confirm that all drinking water samples have met the requirements established by NSECC and the MOH, therefore the precautionary boil water advisory can be lifted immediately.

Halifax Water would like to thank its customers for their cooperation and patience as crews restored service and completed the appropriate sampling necessary to lift the advisory.

Halifax Water said they apologize for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, please visit www.halifaxwater.ca or contact their Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.