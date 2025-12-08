Photos/Video: Beaver Bank Community Awareness Association Parade of Lights

BEAVER BANK: The Spirit of the season came alive on Nov. 30 in Beaver Bank and area.
The annual Beaver Bank Community Awareness Association Parade of Lights took place with people watching it at every opportunity along its route.
It went from Barrett Lumber up to the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, where Santa and Mrs Claus got off the Lions Club float.
Before going inside for some tasty hot chocolate to warm up and fill their bellies with yummy cookies, Santa turned on the lights on the Christmas tree outside near Station 48 Beaver Bank.
Once inside Santa was very popular as he had a lineup of kids (and babies too) waiting to get their photo taken with the jolly elf from the North Pole.
