Photos/Video: Beaver Bank Community Awareness Association Parade of Lights

Santa and Mrs. Claus pose for a photo with a baby after the Parade of Lights inside at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre. (Dagley Media photo)

BEAVER BANK: The Spirit of the season came alive on Nov. 30 in Beaver Bank and area.

The annual Beaver Bank Community Awareness Association Parade of Lights took place with people watching it at every opportunity along its route.

It went from Barrett Lumber up to the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, where Santa and Mrs Claus got off the Lions Club float.

Waving hi as they wait for Santa. (Healey photo)

Before going inside for some tasty hot chocolate to warm up and fill their bellies with yummy cookies, Santa turned on the lights on the Christmas tree outside near Station 48 Beaver Bank.

Once inside Santa was very popular as he had a lineup of kids (and babies too) waiting to get their photo taken with the jolly elf from the North Pole.

Video story sponsored by Beaver Bank Community Awareness Association

Video by Matt Dagley

Cybertruck. (Dagley Media photo)

A school bus was in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

A wave to the camera as they wait for the parade at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre. (Healey photo)

The HRM float with Councillor Billy Gillis and Mayor Andy Fillmore on board. (Dagley Media photo)

Horse in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

Santa and Mrs. Claus make their way into the community centre in Beaver Bank for some hot chocolate. (Healey photo)

A dump truck. (Dagley Media photo)