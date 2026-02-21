Winter storm forecast to dump upwards of 20-plus cm’s Monday into Tuesday

Wintry weather. (Pexels.com photo)

ELMSDALE: A winter storm watch is in effect for areas of Nova Scotia, including Hants County, for upwards of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow Feb. 23 into Feb. 24, Environment Canada said.

Heavy snow, strong northeast winds, and blowing snow expected Monday. The total snowfall of 15 to 25 cm, with locally higher amounts possible. Maximum wind gusts: northeast near 90 km/h occurring Monday through Tuesday morning.

An intense low pressure system is likely to pass along the southwest coast of Nova Scotia Monday night and track across eastern Nova Scotia Tuesday morning.

Snow ahead of the system will spread across southwestern Nova Scotia late Monday morning and into northwestern Nova Scotia in the afternoon.

The onset of snow will be accompanied by strengthening northeast winds.

Reduced visibility in blowing snow is likely. Conditions will begin to improve on Tuesday morning.

Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.

Local utility outages are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.