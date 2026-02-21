From the Cruiser – Feb. 17, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 124 calls for service.

The following is highlights of the calls as provided by Const. Kevin MacDermid with East Hants RCMP.

MVC’s

Police were busy with collisions this week.

In total, RCMP responded to and attended eight motor vehicle collisions.

East Hants residents are reminded to slow down and drive for the road conditions.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 12 Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding, fail to obey traffic sign or signal, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, and displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle .

Drivers are reminded that all vehicle paperwork is required to be up to date or they could be subject to fines, and have their vehicle towed.

Lloyd Paul. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Lloyd Paul.

Paul is wanted for Failing to Appear in relation to Impaired Operation of a Conveyance charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

