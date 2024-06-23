Youth arrested by police for speeding in Enfield neighbourhood

ENFIELD: A youth who was causing concern for residents in an Enfield neighbourhood was arrested by police on June 16.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that police received multiple complaints of a white hatchback speeding through residential neighbourhoods in Enfield.

“The car was said to be also drifting around corners,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said officers made patrols as a result.

“One of our officers observed a white Mazda 3 hatchback traveling at 73 kms/h in a 50 km/h zone,” said Const. Burns. “A traffic stop was initiated.”

Through the course of the investigation, the officer determined that there was more offences the youth had committed.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said the officer had discovered the youth driver was in breach of his release order and was operating the vehicle with expired registration.

The vehicle was towed.

He said the youth driver was arrested and served summary offence tickets.