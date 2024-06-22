From the Cruiser – June 20, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 125 calls for service.

Here are a couple of the highlighted calls for From the Cruiser as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

STOLEN DOG IN MAITLAND

On June 17, at approximately 3 pm, East Hants RCMP received a call from a distressed resident from Cedar Road in Maitland.

The complainant reported that her six-month-old English Mastiff dog had been stolen from their property.

There is no vehicle or suspect description available at this time, however, tEast Hants RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in this matter.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

DOG LEFT IN HOT CAR

At approximately 11 am on June 20, East Hants RCMP responded after it was reported that a dog was left inside a vehicle in the parking of the Superstore in Elmsdale.

On arrival, officers noted that the dog was panting heavily and the owner of the vehicle was not in sight. The temperature outside at the time was 32d Celcius.

The inside of the vehicle could easily reach 55d Celcius within minutes causing death to the animal.

The owner of the vehicle approached the officers moments later and was subsequently issued a summary offence ticket for leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle in conditions that could cause distress S. 9(5) of the standards of care for cats and dogs regulations.

The charge carries a fine of $697.50.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public that leaving an animal in a hot car is not ok and officers will be on the lookout for offenders throughout the summer months.

The temperature does not have to be extreme in order for the interior of the vehicle to reach deadly temperatures.

For example, if the air outside is just under 24 degrees Celsius, after 10 minutes the interior of your car will be over 34 degrees, after 20 minutes 40 degrees, and 46 degrees after an hour.

More information is available at BC RCMP – Prevent pet fatalities (rcmp-grc.gc.ca)

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Alton man sought

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Ash, 43, of Alton.

Benjamin Ash was charged with breaking and entering related offences in 2021 but has failed to attend court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Benjamin Ash is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

