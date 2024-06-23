PHOTOS: Grade 8 year-end dance a fun time at Georges P. Vanier

FALL RIVER: The Grade 8 students at Georges P. Vanier Junior high had a great ending to their junior high school years with a dance.

The students will be heading off to Lockview High to begin Grade 9 and their high school years in September.

The celebration saw lots of fun had at the Fall River school.

Below are some photos that were posted on GPV’s Twitter/X account from the dance night.

It looked like the students had much enjoyment by the smile son their faces, and we recognized a few of the faces too. Even the teachers looked to be having a great time.

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Grade 8 dance Action 360! pic.twitter.com/JGEN8BVzcF — Georges P. Vanier (@GPVanierJH) June 21, 2024

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)