PHOTOS: Grade 8 year-end dance a fun time at Georges P. Vanier

FALL RIVER: The Grade 8 students at Georges P. Vanier Junior high had a great ending to their junior high school years with a dance.
The students will be heading off to Lockview High to begin Grade 9 and their high school years in September.
The celebration saw lots of fun had at the Fall River school.
Below are some photos that were posted on GPV’s Twitter/X account from the dance night.
It looked like the students had much enjoyment by the smile son their faces, and we recognized a few of the faces too. Even the teachers looked to be having a great time.
