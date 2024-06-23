MILFORD: Students in Grade 6 at Riverside Education Centre recently participated in a contest that partnered with a community organization.

The Const. Heidi Stevenson Bursary Committee and East Hants Crime Prevention teamed up with the students in a contest where the students got to show off their creative skills.

According to a Facebook post on East Hants Crime Prevention, the students had the option of creating a video or doing a written submission based on a crime prevention topic.

The committee even had a note of good words to say about the students participation.

“”So many of you have done very impressive work and we really enjoyed reviewing all the submissions. They were so great that we had a hard time picking,” said the note.

“Thank you for taking the time to learn a little more about crime prevention and to show case your work.”

All of the winners were congratulated for their efforts.

The post included some of the winners.

We have pictured some of the winners as posted on the REC post below as well (these are just a couple of the photos we randomly selected to use):

(REC Photos)