ADVERTORIAL: Discover personalized eye care at Sackville Optometry

Dr. Ashley Taweel is ready to serve residents of the Lower Sackville area at Sackville Optometry. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: In the heart of Lower Sackville, a fresh and welcoming approach to eye care has arrived.

Sackville Optometry, owned and operated by local optometrist Dr. Ashley Taweel, opened its doors in December and is already earning rave reviews from the community.

The moment you step into the clinic at 512 Sackville Drive you’re greeted by a caring, friendly atmosphere.

Dr. Taweel and her assistant Melinda create a warm, inclusive space where every patient feels truly valued.

As Dr. Taweel explains, her goal is simple yet powerful:

“My goal at the end of the day is for everyone who comes into the clinic to feel seen and heard and understood and just leave feeling that they were confident in their care, but also to know a little bit more about their eyes.”

Sackville Optometry stands out with its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity for patients of all ages and needs.

Services include comprehensive eye exams, emergency care, and more, supported by adaptable equipment—movable chairs for wheelchair access, handheld tools for those with sensory or proximity sensitivities, and a focus on comfort.

“We have a chair that can move out of the exam lane, so a wheelchair can come in,” said Dr. Taweel.

“We have handheld equipment. So if someone has a sensory issue or a proximity issue we can be away from them as opposed to being right up in their face.”

Dr. Taweel’s passion for optometry is deeply personal. Inspired by her father’s artificial eye and her mother’s childhood eye surgeries, she knew healthcare was her calling.

Dr. Ashley Taweel at Sackville Optometry. (Healey photo)

After an emotional first shadowing experience as a teenager, she pursued her dream and now brings that dedication to her own clinic.

“The personal connection… that’s what really matters to me. And with my own clinic, I’m able to slow things down and explain the diagnosis as clearly as possible and answer questions without feeling rushed.”

As a member of the queer community and someone who understands the value of lived experiences, Dr. Taweel ensures the clinic is a safe, welcoming space for all.

“I’m part of the queer community, and I do think that it is valuable to show representation… I want everyone to feel welcome, truly heard and if they present with an issue — know that I genuinely care and want to help them understand and feel confident in the solution or diagnosis.”

“That’s not just an in and out kind of health care experience.”

The community has responded enthusiastically to having a private, independent clinic right in Sackville—one that offers timely appointments, shorter wait times, and that genuine personal touch.

Convenient hours make eye care easy to fit into your schedule:

Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Every second Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Located inside iShine Optical at 512 Sackville Drive Lower Sackville, Sackville Optometry combines professional expertise with heartfelt service.

Whether it’s your first eye exam, a routine check-up, or an urgent concern, Dr. Ashley Taweel and her team are here to provide the care you deserve.

Book your appointment today by calling (782) 882-7862 or visiting their website. Experience eye care where inclusivity meets exceptional quality, your eyes (and your community) will thank you!

Sackville Optometry: Caring, accessible, and truly welcoming.