ADVERTORIAL: New Elmsdale clinic brings expert sleep apnea care closer to home

The staff at The Breath Factory and foot care in Elmsdale are ready to help you with your sleep apnea, breathing, and foot care needs. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: In the heart of Elmsdale, a growing community in Nova Scotia’s East Hants region, a new beacon of health and wellness has quietly opened its doors.

Bringing specialized care closer to home for residents who once faced long drives to Halifax or Dartmouth, The Breath Factory is now open.

The Breath Factory, a physician-led sleep apnea clinic, officially welcomed patients to its Elmsdale location at 550 Highway 2, Suite 205, in early February 2026.

Owned by Dr. Robin LeBlanc, alongside physician partners Dr. Rick Balys and Dr. Carlo Mariotti—all longtime Nova Scotia practitioners since at least 2002—the clinic stems from a deep passion for airway health and a commitment to their community.

“We believe in our community and love our field of medicine, which revolves around the airway,” Dr. LeBlanc explained.

With his own experience in sleep medicine dating back to 2005, and the collective expertise of ENT specialists and respiratory professionals, the team saw an opportunity to address snoring, obstructive sleep apnea, and related issues without forcing patients—especially seniors or those uneasy with city traffic—into lengthy commutes.

Elmsdale is one of Nova Scotia’s up-and-coming areas deserving its own local medical outlets.

“We hope we can provide the help and support people need,” Dr. LeBlanc added.

The use of this mask for sleep apnea is explained by Registered Nurse and Clinical Lead Katharine Burns to our Pat Healey. (Healey photo)

At the Elmsdale site, patients can access convenient at-home overnight sleep studies—often free or low-cost—to diagnose potential sleep apnea based on common signs like chronic snoring, daytime fatigue, morning headaches, frequent nighttime bathroom trips, high blood pressure, or diabetes complications. Results are promptly shared with the patient’s physician.

For those diagnosed, the clinic offers a wide array of CPAP machines, masks, accessories, travel-friendly options, and power solutions from trusted brands.

What truly distinguishes The Breath Factory is its physician-led approach: long-term follow-up care ensures ongoing support as medical needs evolve, unlike many “prescribe and discharge” models.

ENT expertise allows evaluation for surgical options when CPAP isn’t tolerated, such as addressing anatomic barriers like a deviated septum.

The location also houses services from sister company The FootCare Factory, with experienced registered nurse Barbara Geronimo providing advanced medical foot care for diabetes-related issues, circulation problems, mobility challenges, or those lacking dexterity for self-care.

Registered Nurse and Clinical Lead Katharine Burns and Pat Healey from The Laker News. (Healey photo)

Staff, including Registered Nurse and Clinical Lead Katharine Burns and General Manager Debbie Musgrave, emphasize treating every individual holistically.

“We treat everyone who comes through the door as an individual, with one common goal: better sleep and better health,” they shared in a recent on-site discussion.

“Everybody has different sleep styles, lifestyles, and life experiences—we respect that.”

Hours offer flexibility: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended Wednesday evenings until 8:00 p.m. for working residents.

Additional offerings include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia through a partnership with Sleep Works.

Beyond clinical care, The Breath Factory is deeply rooted in community spirit.

The team has sponsored residents at local nursing homes like Magnolia, supported food drives through Caring and Sharing, helped families during Christmas (including 41 residents at a pallet shelter last year), and holds delegate status for World Sleep Day on March 13.

To learn more or book an appointment, visit thebreathfactory.ca, call 902-404-6545 (Elmsdale option/ext. 3), email elmsdale@thebreathfactory.ca, or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

As Elmsdale continues to grow, The Breath Factory stands as a welcome addition—helping local families breathe easier, sleep better, and stay healthier right in their own backyard.