EAST HANTS/HRM: Keep calm and Organize on.

That seems to be a fitting motto for Julie Witherell’s new business venture, Julie’s Organizing Services which covers the East Hants and Halifax Regional Municipality areas.

Julie’s Organizing Services offers organizing and decluttering services, both on-site and virtually, whether you want to work together or have Witherell handle it for you.

“I can help with everything from sorting and organizing to packing and unpacking, and setting up new systems,” said Witherell in an interview. “My goal is to empower you to take control of your space, reduce stress, and create environments that really work for you.”

She also does guest speaking at corporate and community webinars. This allows her to share tips and strategies with a wider audience, helping people improve organization and efficiency in their personal and professional lives.

Witherell decided to offer these services because being organized can save you time, money, and energy—things that are super important, especially with today’s tough economic climate.

“For example, having an organized kitchen can cut down on food waste and make it simpler to whip up healthy, affordable meals,” she said. “My services are here to give you that extra support, making tough times a little easier and helping you get back on track with effective organization.”

She is a POC Trained Professional Organizer specializing in ADHD and serves as a board representative for Professional Organizers in Canada (POC). POC is a national association dedicated to maintaining high ethical standards and safety practices in the field.

Witherell got into organizing because of her own experience with a major life change.

“ I leaned heavily on my organizational skills, creativity, and determination to get through the tough times,” said Witherell. “With some specialized certifications, I picked up even more skills to keep things balanced and help others get back on track.

“That’s why my services are all about offering support and making tough times a bit easier to handle.

What does an organizer actually do? Witherell explained it.

“An organizer is someone who helps you sort out and tidy up your space—whether it’s your home, office, or any other area,” she said. “They assist with decluttering, setting up systems to keep things in order, and making sure everything has a place.

“Essentially, they help you create a more functional and stress-free environment by getting rid of the chaos and making your space work better for you.”

To learn more or book her services, contact Witherell at 902-209-7034; Email: juliesorganizingservices@gmail.com and visit her website at: https://juliesorganizingservices.ca.