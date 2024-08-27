LOWER SACKVILLE: A crowd of approximately 300 people came out on a sunny Sunday evening for a free concert featuring three talented local musicians.

Michelle Calder; Maurice Aucoin, a recent N.S. Music Awards industry award nominee;, and Lower Sackville’s favourite crooner Jon Cyr performed for almost three hours as the sun set over Acadia Park in Lower Sackville.

The concert was the brainchild of Lyle Mailman and in support of the Woodbine Community N.S. Non-profit society.

It was supported/sponsored by Mucho Burrito, who donated $1,000 to the society. That cheque was presented near the end of Cyr’s set, and the end of the night.

Calder kick started the show off with her set, followed by Aucoin, and then Cyr played quite a few songs to the soothing ears of those in the crowd.

The music played was so good it had a few people in the back, and the younger ones the kids up doing some dancing.

Even Young Evan Mailman got on the drums to drum a few songs much to the delight of the appreciative crowd who enjoyed the Sunday night concert.

Here is our video story:

Video sponsored by Mucho Burrito and Woodbine Community N.S. Non-profit society.

VIDEO:

Michelle Calder plays on stage. (Dagley Media photo)

Some in the crowd enjoyed the music enough they got up and danced. (Dagley Media photo)

Maurice Aucoin. (Dagley Media photo)

Evan Mailman and Jon Cyr. (Dagley Media photo)

Michelle Calder belts out a tune with her beautiful sounding voice. (Dagley Media photo)

Jon Cyr. (Dagley Media photo)

Facepainting by Five Little Monkeys. 9Dagley Media photo)

Michelle Calder and friends on stage. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey interviews Lyle Mailman. (Dagley Media photo)