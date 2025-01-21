Areas impacted include Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Upper Hammonds Plains,

LOWER SACKVILLE/BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: A boil water advisory has been issued by Halifax Water for several communities.

In an early morning news release on Jan. 21, Halifax Water says the advisory is for:

Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Upper Hammonds Plains, Fall River, Bedford, Timberlea, Spryfield, and Herring Cove.

This advisory impacts customers in these locations serviced by Halifax Water’s Pockwock Lake Drinking Water Treatment Facility.

Halifax Water is advising customers that there is a possibility of unchlorinated drinking water in the area(s) described in this notice.

Please use the link below to access an interactive map to help you determine if your property is within the area impacted by this advisory: Where Does My Water Come From?

The release said that Halifax Water advise impacted customers that the water can still be used.

However, it should be boiled for at least 1 minute before using water for:

· drinking

· preparing infant formula

· making ice cubes or juices

· washing fruits or vegetables

· cooking

· brushing teeth; or

· any other activity requiring human consumption.

This boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

A fact sheet on domestic water usage when a boil advisory is in effect can be found here:

Boil Water Advisory Fact Sheet 2025.pdf

This boil water advisory results from a power interruption at the JD Kline (Pockwock) Lake Water Treatment Facility.

Water continued to be treated but lacked chlorine disinfection for approximately 30 minutes. This interruption has allowed a limited amount of unchlorinated water to enter the system.

The Boil Water Advisory is issued as a result of permit requirements through Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC).

Halifax Water continues to monitor the water quality and is closely consulting with NSECC and the Medical Officer of Health.

For updates regarding this boil water advisory, please visit https://www.halifaxwater.ca.

You can also contact Halifax Water’s Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.