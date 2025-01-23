Province funding Advanced Technology Design Hub

HALIFAX: A semiconductor design hub based at Dalhousie University’s Emera ideaHub will support the development and building of microelectronics specific to key strategic sectors.



Working with CMC Microsystems, Nova Scotia academics and students, industry and businesses will have access to advanced technologies to develop products with custom semiconductor designs. Semiconductor devices are how electronics process, store and receive information.



The hub will focus on microelectronic systems integration for the ocean sector, marine, naval defence, health, agriculture and communications technologies.

The systems will include technologies such as sensors, biomedical applications and satellite communications to help local companies grow.



“Nova Scotia will support sectors and businesses in designing and building the technology they need to increase productivity,” said Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc. “Investing in productivity and improving technology helps Nova Scotians earn more money – that’s why we are making these kinds of investments.”

The design hub will support programming, build local expertise, train and retain graduates, and work with the local industry.Dalhousie received $1,415,250 through the Province’s Community Economic Development Fund, which helps sectors and communities increase economic competitiveness and productivity.

This investment is expected to boost the local economy in the area of integrated circuit design, fabrication and testing.



Quotes:

“With the Government of Nova Scotia’s strategic investment in Dalhousie’s Microelectronics Innovation, Design and Integration (MINDI) Hub, the province is positioning itself to play an important role in the development of the semiconductor industry in Canada and around the world.

By leveraging Dalhousie’s leading expertise in electrical engineering and pairing it with key areas of strength in ocean science, healthcare and agriculture and bringing in industry, this investment will be a catalyst for a new tech sector in the province.”

— Jennifer Bain, Vice-President Research and Innovation, Dalhousie University

“At MINDI, we will be innovating, designing, testing and integrating real-world microelectronic solutions in collaboration with industry.

I’m excited to explore all the ways our researchers will work closely with local companies, start-ups, and global leaders to drive advancements in key areas like internet-of-things, biomedical devices, and marine sensing technology.”

— Jean-François Bousquet, Program Director, MINDI



“CMC currently supports research and development groups in nine post-secondary institutions and more than 30 companies in Atlantic Canada, and provides design software and fabrication access for advanced technologies like microelectronics, photonics, and sensors.

Nova Scotia has incredible capability in marine technologies, battery technologies and agritech and we are excited to support and enable new projects to accelerate innovation in the region.”

— Gordon Harling, President and CEO, CMC Microsystems



Quick Facts:

– other organizations funded through the Community Economic Development Fund include $750,000 for the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation, and $850,000 for the Halifax Regional Food Hub Co-operative

– applications for the current funding round close January 31