LOWER SACKVILLE/BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: Halifax Water is advising residential and commercial customers that the boil water advisory issued on Tuesday, January 21, has been lifted effective immediately.

This is for all customers serviced by the JD Kline (Pockwock) water treatment facility in Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Upper Hammonds Plains, Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Halifax, Timberlea, Spryfield, Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction and Herring Cove.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has also requested an investigation report be filed by February 4, 2024. This report will contain review of what occurred and recommendations to ensure it does not happen again.

It will also be shared with NSECC, the Halifax Water Board of Commissioners and the Halifax Regional Council.

The leadership and staff of Halifax Water understand the impact this is having on people’s lives and that our customers are frustrated.

“We are committed to taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our customers’ drinking water,” Halifax Water said in a release.

“This is a significant event, and we apologize and remained committed to improving service to our customers.”

The water will be safe for consumption and use after impacted customers complete the following steps:

· Fridges or other appliances that store water should be flushed for ten minutes.

· Dispose of ice made by an ice maker or ice cube tray during the boil water advisory.

In order to lift the Boil Water Advisory, Halifax Water has been continuously monitoring the system and has completed the sampling required by Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC) and the Medical Officer of Health.

Test results confirm that all drinking water samples have met the requirements established by NSECC.

They have determined that the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted immediately.

Halifax Water wants to thank all of its customers for their cooperation and patience over the past two days and apologize for any inconvenience.

For more information, please visit www.halifaxwater.ca or contact Halifax Water’s Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.