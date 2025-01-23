MILFORD: An Alberta man has been charged with impaired driving after the public reported a dangerous driver on Jan. 20.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, who is the Community Policing Officer, said officers from East Hants made extensive patrols on Hwy 102 in Milford after reports of the dangerous driver were reported to them.

“The suspect vehicle was eventually stopped in Stewiacke,” said Const. Burns.

“Noting signs of impairment through driving evidence and the male driver’s actions, the officer arrested him for impaired driving and read him the drug recognition evaluator (DRE) demand.”

Const. Burns said the man was transported to the Enfield Detachment.

At the Enfield RCMP location, the man was subjected to a DRE evaluation.

Jeremy Davidson, 42, of Spruce Grove, Alta. has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug.

He will appear in court at a later date.