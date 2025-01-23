UPPER RAWDON: A 40-year-old woman from Windsor has died as the result of a vehicle collision in Upper Rawdon, N.S. RCMP said on Jan. 23.

The collision occurred on Hwy 14 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

RCMP, local fire departments, and EHS responded to the scene.

“Officers learned that a Hyundai Tucson left the roadway and came to rest on its roof in the ditch,” police said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver and sole occupant of the Tucson, a 40-year-old woman from Windsor, was pronounced deceased at the scene despite first aid efforts from first responders and bystanders.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy. 14 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 2025-97660