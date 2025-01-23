LWF Baseball to host Challenger Baseball program this summer

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Challenger Baseball is coming to LWF Baseball this summer.

Challenger Baseball is an adaptive program designed to empower children, and youth with physical and/or cognitive disabilities to enjoy the game of baseball.

It’s all about inclusion, building friendships, and having FUN on and off the field.

Registration is now open for Challenger Baseball with the LWF Baseball Association.

Participants will have the opportunity to:

Play in a safe, supportive environment.

Enjoy non-competitive games tailored to their abilities.

Develop new skills while being cheered on by their peers and volunteers.

To register, visit: https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/463449/signups/new

If you or someone you know would love to be part of this amazing program, sign up today.

For further questions, reach out to Shawn Ryder at shawn@shawnryder.com.