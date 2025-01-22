Police arrest youth after incident involving replica firearm at MRHS

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: A weapons complaint at Musquodoboit Rural High School in Middle Musquodoboit on Ja. 20 has led to the arrest of a youth.

Police arrested the youth after an incident involving a replica firearm, they said in a release.

Investigators learned that a youth had arrived at the school that morning with an airsoft pistol, shot a youth in the hand, and later brandished the weapon at a second youth inside the school.

When the incidents were reported to school staff, the youth was confronted and fled from school property.

The youth struck by the projectile from the airsoft pistol suffered minor injuries.

Both victims are known to the youth.

That evening, RCMP officers attended a residence in Elmsvale and safely arrested the youth involved.

The youth was later released on conditions and will appear in Shubenacadie Youth Justice Court on March 10.

The youth face charges of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Assault with a Weapon, and Uttering Threats.

File #: 25-9254