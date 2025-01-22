LOWER SACKVILLE: A 36-year-old woman was arrested on New Year’s Day for an alleged assault on a person she knew.

Police say they responded on Jan. 1 at 7 a.m. to a home on Nappan Drive in Lower Sackville for a report of an alleged assault.

“RCMP officers learned that an altercation occurred at a home where a 36-year-old woman assaulted a 42-year-old man known to her,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

The incident was posted on HRM CrimeMapping, which is when we inquired for more details from police.

The woman was arrested, he said.

She was later released on conditions.

The woman will appear in court at a later date to face a charge of Assault.

File # 25-109

