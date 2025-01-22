HERH Tigers take home boys hoops title at Hants North tournament

KENNETCOOK: It was a battle of East Hants high school basketball teams in Kennetcook last weekend.

And it was the Hants East Rural High Tigers coming out on top ion a back and forth championship game against the Hants North Flames.

HERH won the championship game at the tournament 86-77.

Hants North hosted the tournament over the weekend featuring teams from across the area.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Tigers started the tournament with a big 87-69 victory over Dr. J.H. Gillis.

HERH was led by Daniel Quinn with 25 points.

Kasey Cox and Brennan MacKinnon each recorded 16 points in the win.

In the second game, Hants East pulled off a 10-point victory over South Colchester Academy 88-78.

The Tigers were led offensively by Jaxon MacDonald with 28 points.

Kasey Cox had 25 points.

Jax Killen was the top SCA scorer at 19 points.

ADVERTISEMENT:

That setup the championship final with Hants North.

Kasey Cox dominated the court with 34 points to pace HERH.

Daniel Quinn had 25 points and Brennan MacKinnon scored 13 points.

For the Flames, Jordan Young led the charge with 22 points.

Peyton White added 19 points to be one of the top performers for Hants North in the game.